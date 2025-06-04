Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s former Mayor has thanked members and council staff for the “immense privilege to serve in the role”.

At the annual general meeting on June 2, outgoing Mayor, Sinn Féin councillor Ciarán McQuillan, was replaced by party colleague, councillor Oliver McMullan.

DUP councillor Tanya Stirling was also replaced as Deputy Mayor by Alliance Alderman Richard Stewart at the same meeting.

“I want to begin by saying what an immense privilege it has been to serve in this role over the past year,” Councillor McQuillan said, during his outgoing speech. “It has been an experience I will carry with me for the rest of my life.

Outgoing Mayor Cllr Ciaran McQuillan (left) and Deputy Mayor Cllr Tanya Stirling (right) pictured with newly elected Mayor Cllr Oliver McMullan. CREDIT CCGBC

“When I was given the chance to take up office, we set out a clear goal; to amplify the voices and achievements of our young people right across the area.

“The honour of hosting countless receptions has been a constant reminder of the potential that exists in our council area, and of the responsibility we all share to support and nurture it. But I also felt strongly that we couldn’t ignore the struggles our young people face, especially around mental health.

“That’s why I was particularly proud of the focus placed on the issue throughout the year, including events like the men’s mental health night in November, which brought together voices and experiences that deserve to be heard.

“Throughout the year we also made it our aim to represent every corner of the council area and celebrate the diversity and strength of all our communities.

“From the coastlines of Rathlin to rural towns and villages, I’ve been proud to engage with individuals and groups working day in, day out to make life better for others.

“Together with the Deputy Mayor we raised over £5,000 this year for two exceptional charities; MindWise and NIKPA, causes that do vital work for people across the north Ireland.

“I want to put on record my sincere thanks to the Deputy Mayor, not just for your partnership but for your constant support throughout the year.

“To my party colleagues, thank you once again for the trust you placed in me. This opportunity has been a life-changing experience and I hope I have done it justice.”

Councillor Tanya Stirling said it was “an honour” to serve as Deputy Mayor, during a “truly incredible year”.

“The role has given me the opportunity to meet people in every corner of the borough,” she said. “Individuals working tirelessly to provide vital services such as mental health support, food banks, [and] veterans’ projects to name but a few. Their dedication and passion are truly inspiring.

“There have been many highlights including the royal visit and meeting King Charles, and I must admit that conversing with King Charles is beyond my wildest expectation for this role.

“I had the honour of hosting many receptions for sporting groups of all ages, community groups borough-wide, meeting so many wonderful people who have selflessly given their time and expertise to the success of these groups.

“Thank you to the members of my council group for affording me the opportunity to carry out this role, your support has been invaluable.

“Thank you Mayor, for your generosity and the opportunity to attend so many great events throughout the borough, and [I] wish the incoming Mayor and Deputy Mayor a successful year ahead.”