Two new projects are underway to help advance community development in the Larne area.

A community directory and a series of training workshops are part of the Cluster Programme spearheaded by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council that promotes collaboration across groups to deliver wider benefits.

The initiatives follow attendance by representatives of over 20 organisations at two separate planning workshops to establish an action plan over the next two years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The training events include one where key funders will highlight available funding streams, while the directory will signpost the community to groups and services in the area.

Participants at a Larne Cluster group planning day.

The Mayor, Alderman Noel Williams, said: “We want to offer our citizens a strong, vibrant, safe and inclusive area in which to live, where people work together to improve everyone’s quality of life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It is encouraging to see 24 groups work in partnership with council to help build and strengthen community cohesion and I would encourage all local groups in the Larne area to get involved in this initiative.

“Prosperous futures are built from the grassroots up and by aiming high. Our aim is to offer a better quality of life – and by extension a bright future – to all of our citizens.”

Working Together

Advertisement

Advertisement

Groups in the Coast Road and Larne Lough area, which stretches from Carnlough to Whitehead, have been meeting on a bi-monthly basis since April 2022 to develop an agreed approach on working together as well as to determine which initiatives to deliver in the coming months.

The benefits of the approach include:

Having the ability to network and build relationships with fellow community groups in the area;

Advertisement

Advertisement

Opportunity to gain a greater understanding of what is going on in the local community and access any available support for community groups;

Pooling of resources e.g. joining together for training, potential for hands-on assistance at events from fellow community groups and sharing equipment;

Opportunity to share knowledge, experiences and best practice;

Avoidance of duplication by focusing on a joint action plan to tackle issues in the community;

Advertisement

Advertisement

Potential to reach more people in the community through a supportive community group network and joined-up approach;

Possibility of greater access to funding through joint applications.