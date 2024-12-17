Over 750 customers without power across east Antrim
Northern Ireland Electricity Networks state that 666 customers are without power in Whitehead. A spokesperson for the utility provider explained: “A repair team has been assigned and will be on its way as soon as possible. The fault is due to equipment failure.”
The estimated restoration time for this power cut is 3.30pm on Tuesday, December 17.
Over 100 customers are without electricity in the Ballystrudder area. A spokesperson for NIE Networks said: “We have logged a fault for this area and will be assigning a repair team as soon as possible.”
This fault is due to be fixed by 4pm on December 17.
A spokesperson for Mid and East Antrim Borough Council stated that there is a power outage at the Household Recycling Centre site Larne South in Islandmagee.
A spokesperson for the local authority said: “We recommend members of the public go to Sullatober or Redlands with larger quantities of waste until the issue is resolved."
Meanwhile, a total of 11 customers are without power due to an outage in the Low Road area.