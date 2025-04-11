Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Larne Foodbank has thanked the organisers of Larne Music Festival after donations at the event, along with a gala concert raised over £1100 for the organisation.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival, which celebrated its centenary in February 2024, was held between April 2-5 at 1st Larne Presbyterian Church Hall.

In their April newsletter, Larne Foodbank praised the quality and standard of the performances, adding: “Larne Foodbank would like to thank the organisers for inviting them to run a donation-based refreshments table and giving us the proceeds of their gala concert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Over the four days, those attending very generously donated £481.35 and the donations towards the concert were £632.25 – an amazing total of £1113.60 to Larne Foodbank. This money will be used to help those people living in and around Larne who find themselves in crisis.”

Meanwhile, support from the community helped Larne Foodbank – part of the Trussell Trust network – to feed 102 people (70 adults and 32 children) in the month of March 2025.