Over £1100 raised for Larne Foodbank during Music Festival and gala concert
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The festival, which celebrated its centenary in February 2024, was held between April 2-5 at 1st Larne Presbyterian Church Hall.
In their April newsletter, Larne Foodbank praised the quality and standard of the performances, adding: “Larne Foodbank would like to thank the organisers for inviting them to run a donation-based refreshments table and giving us the proceeds of their gala concert.
"Over the four days, those attending very generously donated £481.35 and the donations towards the concert were £632.25 – an amazing total of £1113.60 to Larne Foodbank. This money will be used to help those people living in and around Larne who find themselves in crisis.”
Meanwhile, support from the community helped Larne Foodbank – part of the Trussell Trust network – to feed 102 people (70 adults and 32 children) in the month of March 2025.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.