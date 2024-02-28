Ownies Carrickfergus puts safety first as new defibrillator installed on site
and live on Freeview channel 276
Staff at Ownie’s Bar and Bistro also took part in a first aid training session on Wednesday morning, February 28.
The group first aid programme was delivered by Staff Training NI at the Joymount venue, with several staff also due to undertake training in First Aid at Work (FAW).
Advertisement
Advertisement
The training coincided with the launch of a brand new HeartSine defibrillator, purchased by Ownies from MKB Medical Dundonald.
The decision to acquire the defibrillator for the premises was made by owner Jack Creighton, who noticed that the Joymount area was lacking in such life-saving equipment.
The availability of the AED aims to improve the safety of staff, patrons and the wider community that use Ownies, as well as the park facilities to the front and back of the building.
David McClurg from Staff Nursing Ltd and Staff Training NI said: “It is fantastic to see a local business putting forward money to support the people of Carrickfergus when they may need it most.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“The chances of saving a life from an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest is less than 10 percent, but if you can get an AED on the casualty after two minutes you can increase the chances of survival by as much as 80 percent.
“Did you know that Frank Pantridge, a doctor from Northern Ireland, is fondly remembered for inventing the Automated External Defibrillator (AED) in 1957 and being a pioneer of defibrillation who devoted his life to saving lives with this device.”