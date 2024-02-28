Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Staff at Ownie’s Bar and Bistro also took part in a first aid training session on Wednesday morning, February 28.

The group first aid programme was delivered by Staff Training NI at the Joymount venue, with several staff also due to undertake training in First Aid at Work (FAW).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The training coincided with the launch of a brand new HeartSine defibrillator, purchased by Ownies from MKB Medical Dundonald.

Ownies proprietor Jack Creighton acquired the AED after noticing a lack of a defibrillator in the Joymount area. Photo: David McClurg

The decision to acquire the defibrillator for the premises was made by owner Jack Creighton, who noticed that the Joymount area was lacking in such life-saving equipment.

The availability of the AED aims to improve the safety of staff, patrons and the wider community that use Ownies, as well as the park facilities to the front and back of the building.

David McClurg from Staff Nursing Ltd and Staff Training NI said: “It is fantastic to see a local business putting forward money to support the people of Carrickfergus when they may need it most.

Staff taking part in the first aid training programme at Ownies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The chances of saving a life from an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest is less than 10 percent, but if you can get an AED on the casualty after two minutes you can increase the chances of survival by as much as 80 percent.