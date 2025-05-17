Police have confirmed a cyclist has died after a road traffic collision in Armagh on Friday (May 16).

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was Paddy McDonald (62) from the Castleblayney area.

Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Police received a report at around 2.20pm of a serious road traffic collision involving a car and a cyclist on the Monaghan Road in the Middletown area.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from our partner emergency services. A male cyclist was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency services responded to the incident. Photo: Pacemaker

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was sixty-two-year-old Paddy McDonald from the Castleblayney area.

“The road was closed for a period of time as officers conducted enquiries, but has since re-opened.

“Collision Investigation Unit detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries."

Police can be contacted on 101, quoting reference CW 998 of 16/05/25.