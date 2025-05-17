Paddy McDonald: police release name of cyclist who died in Armagh road tragedy

By The Newsroom
Published 17th May 2025, 10:42 BST
Updated 17th May 2025, 10:42 BST
Police have confirmed a cyclist has died after a road traffic collision in Armagh on Friday (May 16).

He was Paddy McDonald (62) from the Castleblayney area.

Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Police received a report at around 2.20pm of a serious road traffic collision involving a car and a cyclist on the Monaghan Road in the Middletown area.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from our partner emergency services. A male cyclist was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency services responded to the incident. Photo: Pacemakerplaceholder image
Emergency services responded to the incident. Photo: Pacemaker

Get the Northern Ireland World newsletter - sign up now

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He was sixty-two-year-old Paddy McDonald from the Castleblayney area.

“The road was closed for a period of time as officers conducted enquiries, but has since re-opened.

“Collision Investigation Unit detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries."

Police can be contacted on 101, quoting reference CW 998 of 16/05/25.

Related topics:ArmaghPolice
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice