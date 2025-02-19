A new children’s book telling the extraordinary tale of a brave bird’s war-time efforts has been published.

The book on ‘Paddy the Pigeon’ has been released by Ancre Somme Association Charity to mark International War Animal Day on February 24.

Paddy, who was born and trained in Carnlough and loaned to the RAF during the war, was the first pigeon to bring back a message to an RAF base in England following the D-Day landings.

Paddy’s journey back to the RAF base took place in a record 4 hours and 50 minutes. The pigeon faced a host of dangers along the way, from the usual airborne threats of wartime to hawks in the hands of German units, whose purpose was to attack Paddy and his comrades.

On September 1, 1944, Paddy received the Dickin Medal – often described as the animal equivalent of the Victoria Cross. Introduced in 1943 by Maria Dickin, the founder of the People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals, it is the highest award given to animals in military service.

After the Second World War, Paddy returned to life in Carnlough, where he died aged 11 in 1954.

To date, he remains the only Northern Ireland recipient of the Dickin Medal.

A plaque commemorating Paddy was installed by Larne Historical Society at Carnlough Harbour in September 2009, marking the 65th anniversary of the awarding of the Dickin Medal.

International War Animal Day, also known as Purple Poppy Day, commemorates the sacrifices of the tens of millions of animals who have served, and continue to serve, alongside military personnel. Image: Ancre Somme Association Charity

Honouring legacy of animals during wartime

The publication of the book on Paddy marks an important step in acknowledging the vital roles that animals played during times of war, said Ancre Somme Association Charity.

"This book is the first in a series dedicated to the animals that served, highlighting their contributions,” said Lexi Davidson from the charity.

"Animals have been companions, helpers, and heroes throughout history, especially in military contexts, where they often faced great hardships alongside their human counterparts.

"This initiative will not only honour the legacy of these animals but also fosters a sense of connection between past and present. Reinforcing the understanding that animals have been and continue to be an integral part of human history.”

All funds raised from the sale of the book will go towards the Northern Ireland Purple Poppy Memorial, which is to to be erected in the courtyard of Brownlow House, Lurgan.

“The memorial will be dedicated to all animals that served from the First World War to the present day. The memorial will consist of a life size horse, dog and a pigeon perched on a stone plinth,” Lexi added.

Further details on the Northern Ireland Purple Poppy Memorial can be found at https://www.asauk.org/purple-poppy-fund; orders for the book can be placed at https://empirepoppy.store/collections/purple-empire-poppy/products/paddy-the-pigeon-childrens-book

The inaugural International War Animal Day, also known as Purple Poppy Day, took place on February 24, 2024.

Flags were displayed, knitted poppy wreaths placed, and purple candles were lit at 11am local time in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, France, and the UK to commemorate the sacrifices of the tens of millions of animals who have served, and continue to serve, alongside military personnel.