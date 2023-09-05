Parkview residents get crafty at Pomeroy's 'focal point' community garden
Parkview Community Group are offering the workshops after receiving a community grant from the Housing Executive.
Anne Marie Convery, Good Relations Officer for Mid-Ulster, said: “This former plot of Housing Executive land was originally transformed into a peaceful garden for residents to gather and remember loved ones.
“With funding of £3,501 from our Community Involvement programme the project has been expanded further to include gardening and craft workshops for the wider community.
“This garden has become a focal point for the local community on the Parkview Estate and this new project will help bring more people together whilst learning new skills.”
Elaine Simpson, Parkview Community Group, added: “We were gifted a plot of land from the Housing Executive which allowed us to start this wonderful Marie Curie Garden.
“The purpose of the garden is to create a space for our residents to visit for some quiet time. They are also welcome to place plants in our garden in memory of a loved one.
“Our volunteers work hard to maintain the garden, weeding, cutting grass and generally keeping it looking well.
“Funding from the Housing Executive is now allowing us to expand the project even further for the benefit of the wider community.
“Part of the money has gone towards a much-needed garden shed to safely store the tools our volunteers use.
“We’re also very excited to be able to offer several workshops, which are planned for the autumn and winter months.”