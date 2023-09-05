Parkview residents get crafty at Pomeroy's 'focal point' community garden

A community garden in Pomeroy is offering residents the chance to brush up on their skills with a range of gardening and craft workshops this autumn and winter.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Parkview Community Group are offering the workshops after receiving a community grant from the Housing Executive.

Anne Marie Convery, Good Relations Officer for Mid-Ulster, said: “This former plot of Housing Executive land was originally transformed into a peaceful garden for residents to gather and remember loved ones.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“With funding of £3,501 from our Community Involvement programme the project has been expanded further to include gardening and craft workshops for the wider community.

Declan Callen, Elaine Simpson and Declan Coyle from Parkview Community Group with Good Relations Officer Anne Marie Convery, Cathal Coyle and Siobhan Callen. Credit: Housing Executive

“This garden has become a focal point for the local community on the Parkview Estate and this new project will help bring more people together whilst learning new skills.”

Elaine Simpson, Parkview Community Group, added: “We were gifted a plot of land from the Housing Executive which allowed us to start this wonderful Marie Curie Garden.

“The purpose of the garden is to create a space for our residents to visit for some quiet time. They are also welcome to place plants in our garden in memory of a loved one.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our volunteers work hard to maintain the garden, weeding, cutting grass and generally keeping it looking well.

“Funding from the Housing Executive is now allowing us to expand the project even further for the benefit of the wider community.

“Part of the money has gone towards a much-needed garden shed to safely store the tools our volunteers use.