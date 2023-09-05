‘We must ensure people are not forced out of work due to childcare costs’ : Buchanan
Mr Buchanan was speaking after attending an event in Stormont on Monday organised by the lobby group 'Melted Parents.'
He said: “Over the past number of months, I have received emails and met with local parents who are facing pressure because of the costs of childcare and the increasing cost of living. Along with my party colleagues, I want to see our manifesto commitment to 30 hours free childcare delivered to help working families.
"Together we can make a difference and ensure that people are not forced out of work due to childcare costs.”
Party colleague and DUP Childcare spokesperson Diane Forsythe MLA who also attended the event said: “An adjustment to Tax Free Childcare allowance would make significant impact immediately.
"The return on investment in increasing childcare contribution for working families would be worth it. Money put in would be securing employment and long-term benefits to the economy.
"Keeping parents in employment in both private sector and public services is critical right across the United Kingdom. In Northern Ireland, the impact would be even more significant where our childcare costs are particularly high.
"Funding which comes to Northern Ireland for childcare should be ring-fenced to ensure that it is focused on where it is needed.”
Melted Parents called on political parties to prioritise the delivery of a childcare strategy by an incoming Executive, urging them to agree to it being on the agenda from day one, as well as publishing a timeframe for delivery in the first 100 days of a new government.