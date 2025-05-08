Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The partner of late dissident Catholic bishop Pat Buckley has no legal entitlement to remain in the home they shared, the Court of Appeal ruled today.

Senior judges rejected Eduardo Yanga’s bid to obtain tenancy rights and gave him a month to vacate the Catholic Church-owned property in Larne.

Mr Yanga and Bishop Buckley had lived together at the Princes Gardens property, known as The Oratory, since they were married in a civil ceremony back in 2010.

Two years later the outspoken clergyman settled a previous legal battle over seeking “squatters rights” to the house where members of his congregation gathered to worship. The resolution involved granting him a licence to stay there as caretaker for the rest of his life.

Pat Buckley and Eddie Yanga pictured with Paz Yanga at the Larne Business Excellence Awards in September 2021. Picture: Tony Hendron

Bishop Buckey, who was subsequently convicted of conducting sham marriages, died in May 2024 at the age of 72.

Under the terms of the caretaker agreement his estate was then meant to relinquish the property within a three-month period.

In December last year the Trustees of the Catholic Parish of Larne and the Diocese of Down and Connor obtained a High Court order for possession of the premises.

Ruling that any agreement with the late clergyman did not transfer to his partner, a judge directed Mr Yanga to vacate The Oratory.

The 46-year-old Filipino sought to have that order overturned based on his relationship with Bishop Buckley.

Representing himself, he told the Court of Appeal: “This has been my family home for many years. (The Church) has not recognised my legal bonding with Bishop Buckley.”

But counsel for the Parish and Diocese insisted there was never any tenancy agreement which could allow him to remain in the house.

“This was a bare licence granted to Bishop Buckey under a caretaker arrangement - the church is entitled to end that,” the barrister argued.

Backing those submissions, Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan confirmed that ownership remains with the Catholic Church.

“The unassailable legal position is that Mr Yanga has never been a tenant of the property, nor has he had any right to reside there, other than at the invitation of the Reverend Buckley as licensee,” she said.

“There is absolutely no basis for any appeal to be successful in this case.” She ordered that the house must be handed over by June 9.

“That will allow Mr Yanga (time) to get his affairs in order and seems proportionate,” Dame Siobhan added.

Speaking outside court, Mr Yanga insisted that he had no regrets in pursuing the legal fight. He said: “This was my last battle for Pat, I did it more for him than myself.”