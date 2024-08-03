Patrick Ward. Picture: released by PSNI

Police say they are concerned for the whereabouts of a missing 15-year-old last seen on Thursday.

Patrick Ward is described as being of medium build, 5’11 in height and has medium length brown hair. He is wearing a red t-shirt, dark tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

He was last seen at around 9.30pm on Thursday, August 1 within the vicinity of Loughgall Road, Armagh.

Anyone with information on Patrick’s whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting reference 1386 of 01/08/24.