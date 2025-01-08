Paul cleans up with car washing fundraising drive for charities
Paul was first diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2007 and in 2021 he was diagnosed with metastatic germ cell cancer. In 2022 he underwent an operation to remove a tumour that had been reduced by chemotherapy.
Paul decided that although he still wasn’t well enough to return to work, he wanted to do something to thank everyone at the Belfast City Hospital Cancer Centre that had helped and supported him over the years.
"Following a visit to The Cancer Centre at Belfast City Hospital in September 2024 I decided it was time to try and give something back to the charities that had helped me when I was poorly,” Paul explained.
"The next day, Friday September 13, the Car Wash Challenge 100 was born.”
Paul decided he would wash cars and donate the money raised to Friends of the Cancer Centre and Cancer Focus NI.
He set himself a target of washing 100 cars in 100 days and raising £1000 for the charities.
Much to his surprise the fundraising effort has been a huge success, raising over £11,000.
"I have been based at Sprucefield Cars, Lisburn where the owner and my long term friend and former work colleague Keith Hyde has kindly allowed me to use his facilities, equipment and materials free of charge, which has played a major part in the success of this challenge,” Paul explained.
"My mother lives in Spain and during a recent visit I was able to take the Challenge international by washing three cars during my time there.
"The support and generosity of people has blown me away. It has been a truly humbling experience that I have enjoyed every minute of.”
Paul also managed to boost his total by £3,500 with a fundraising evening at the Three Crowns in Lisburn, bringing his total so far to £15,216.
On the night Paul held an auction and a draw with prizes from a host of local businesses.
There was also musical entertainment from Rosie Faith.
Thanking everyone who has donated or helped with the fundraising effort Paul said: “Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d raise this much money. I’ve been blown away by the support.”