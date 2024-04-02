Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There have been continual searches for 52-year-old Paula, particularly around the River Lagan, since she was last seen on Tuesday, March 5.

Among those involved were Communty Rescue Service (CRS) volunteers who carried out planned searches each day and into the night since that time.

They were assisted by colleagues from Search and Rescue Dog Association and Skywatch.

Paula Elliott. Picture: released by PSNI

A spokesperson for Community Rescue Service Belfast confirmed on social media that their search had concluded.

"We regret to inform you that in the late afternoon of Monday, April 1, a CRS team located a body believed to be that of the missing person.

"The management and volunteers of the Community Rescue Service extend our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased.”

The PSNI has also confirmed that the body of a woman was recovered from the River Lagan in Lisburn on Monday.

A police spokesperson said: “Formal identification has yet to take place, however, we have notified the family of Paula Elliott who was reported missing on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

"A post mortem will take place in due course.”

Described by police as a ‘high risk’ missing person, Paula was last seen on CCTV cameras leaving the Sprucefield Court area of Lisburn at 5.30pm on Tuesday, March 5, before making her way to Warren Gardens.