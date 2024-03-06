Paula Elliott. Picture: released by PSNI

Paula Elliott, aged 52, was last seen leaving the Sprucefield Court area of Lisburn at around 5.30pm on Tuesday evening.

She was driving a red Citroen C4 car which was found a short time later parked near the Lagan Towpath.

A PSNI inspector said: “We are asking anyone who was travelling on the Hillsborough Road, Lisburn shortly after 5.30pm and between 5.40pm on Tuesday, March 5 and who may have dashcam footage during this time, to make contact with police.

"We are specifically looking for footage of a red Citroen C4 travelling city-bound during that period.”

Paula was last seen wearing a silver Puffa coat, black leggings and multi-coloured trainers.