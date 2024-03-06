Paula Elliott: Lisburn PSNI renew appeal to find for missing driver of red Citroen C4 wearing silver Puffa coat whose car was found near Lagan Towpath
Paula Elliott, aged 52, was last seen leaving the Sprucefield Court area of Lisburn at around 5.30pm on Tuesday evening.
She was driving a red Citroen C4 car which was found a short time later parked near the Lagan Towpath.
A PSNI inspector said: “We are asking anyone who was travelling on the Hillsborough Road, Lisburn shortly after 5.30pm and between 5.40pm on Tuesday, March 5 and who may have dashcam footage during this time, to make contact with police.
"We are specifically looking for footage of a red Citroen C4 travelling city-bound during that period.”
Paula was last seen wearing a silver Puffa coat, black leggings and multi-coloured trainers.
Police are asking Paula, or anyone who was on the Hillsborough Road or in the Lagan Towpath areas between the times specified on Tuesday and noticed anyone matching Paula’s description, to contact them at Lisburn station on 101, quoting reference number 1840 05/03/24.