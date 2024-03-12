Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Issuing a renewed appeal for information, Police in Lisburn say they are growing increasingly concerned for the wellbeing of 52-year-old Paula, exactly one week on after she was reported missing.

Paula was last seen leaving the Sprucefield Court area of Lisburn at around 5.30pm on the evening of Tuesday 5th March, and she was believed to have been wearing a grey/silver coloured Michael Kors puffer-style jacket with black leggings, multi coloured Sketcher trainers and sunglasses, and had her hair tied up with a pink crocodile clip.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Paula is described as having dark coloured hair and would have a medium to large build.

Paula was last seen leaving the Sprucefield Court area of Lisburn. Photo issued by the PSNI

​In a statement, the PSNI added: “To assist with our investigation into the disappearance of Paula, officers will be in the Lagan Towpath area of Lisburn from 5:30pm this evening, to gather information from members of the public who may have seen Paula last week before she was reported missing.