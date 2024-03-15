Paula Elliott: police have issued new photographs and renewed their appeal in helping to trace the missing woman

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Paula, a 52-year-old woman classed as high risk, has been missing for over a week and her family are desperate for any information.

Paula was last seen on CCTV cameras leaving the Sprucefield Court area of Lisburn at 5.30pm on the evening of Tuesday March 5, before making her way to Warren Gardens at around 5.36pm.

From Warren Gardens, she was seen travelling along the Hillsborough Road at 5.39pm, driving a red Citroen C4 car, which was found a short time later parked near the Lagan Towpath.

The police have released new photos of missing woman Paula Elliott as they renew their appeal for information. Pic credit: PSNI

At the time, Paula was believed to have been wearing a grey/silver coloured Michael Kors puffer-style jacket with black leggings, multi coloured Skecher trainers and sunglasses, and had her hair tied up with a pink crocodile clip.

Paula is described as having dark coloured hair, approximately five feet in height, and would have a medium to large build.

A spokesperson for the police said: “We would ask anyone who was in the Warren Gardens area, on the Hillsborough Road or in the Lagan Towpath vicinity between the times specified on Tuesday March 5, and noticed anyone matching Paula’s description, to contact officers at Lisburn station on 101, quoting reference number 1840 05/03/24.

Police have released a photo of the coat similar to that worn by Paula Elliott when she was last seen on March 5. Pic credit: PSNI

"Thank you to everyone who has shared our appeals so far, including friends and family of Paula, and local media outlets.