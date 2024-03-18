Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Paula Elliott was last seen on Tuesday, March 5.

Searches are continuing for the 52-year-old and police are urging anyone who may have seen her to come forward.

Paula was last seen on CCTV cameras leaving the Sprucefield Court area of Lisburn at 5.30pm, before making her way to Warren Gardens at around 5.36pm.

Paula Elliott. Picture: family image

From Warren Gardens, she was seen travelling along the Hillsborough Road at 5.39pm, driving a red Citroen C4 car, which was found a short time later parked near the Lagan Towpath.

At the time, Paula was believed to have been wearing a grey / silver coloured Michael Kors puffer-style jacket with black leggings, multi coloured Sketcher trainers and sunglasses, and had her hair tied up with a pink crocodile clip.

Paula is described as having dark coloured hair, approximately five feet in height, and is of medium to large build.

Police say CCTV enquiries have also identified a number of people who were in the vicinity of the Hillsborough Road / Lagan Towpath between 5.50pm and 6.30pm that evening.

Paul Elliott's red Citroen C4 car. Picture: released by PSNI

"We would be particularly keen to speak to three teenage girls who were walking a Staffordshire bull terrier-type dog in the area, and the female driver of a white Vauxhall Astra, in order to ascertain if they may have seen anyone matching Paula’s description,” a police spokesperson said.