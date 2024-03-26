Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Paula, 52, was last seen on Tuesday, March 5, on CCTV cameras leaving the Sprucefield Court area of Lisburn at 5.30pm, before making her way to Warren Gardens at around 5.36pm.

From Warren Gardens, Paula was seen travelling along the Hillsborough Road at 5.39pm, driving a red Citroen C4 car, which was found a short time later parked near the Lagan Towpath.

Paula Elliott. Picture: family image

At the time, she was believed to have been wearing a grey/silver coloured Michael Kors puffer-style jacket with black leggings, multi coloured Sketcher trainers and sunglasses, and had her hair tied up with a pink crocodile clip.

Paula is described as having dark coloured hair, approximately five feet in height, and would have a medium to large build.