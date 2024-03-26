Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Met Office says the warning is in place from 6pm on Tuesday (March 26) until 10am on Wednesday (March 27).

It added that persistent rain will bring some impact to travel and infrastructure overnight and for a time on Wednesday and to expect the following:

Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads;

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures;

Possible power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses;

Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings;

Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life;

Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible.

The warning is place from 6pm on Tuesday, March 26, until 10am on Wednesday, March 27.

Flagging up the warning, Trafficwatch NI noted: “Rain, becoming heavy at a times across east-facing parts of the Mournes and Antrim Plateau, will push north across Northern Ireland this evening, clearing to the north by dawn tomorrow. Rain will be accompanied by strong and gusty easterly winds.