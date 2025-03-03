A 30-year-old pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a road traffic collision in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

It is understood the man was injured during a road traffic collision last night in the William Street area of Lurgan not far from the train station.

Emergency services, including the PSNI and the NI Ambulance Service attended and the man was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital following treatment by paramedics at the scene.

No other people were believed to have been injured in the incident. The PSNI has asked anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

A PSNI spokesperson said police received a report at approximately 9.25pm on Sunday 2nd March that a man was involved in a collision with a vehicle in the William Street area of Lurgan.

"Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service,” she said.

"Medical treatment was provided at the scene, and the pedestrian, aged in his 30s, was transported to hospital for treatment to his injuries. These are not believed to be serious.

"We would ask anyone who was travelling in the area to review dash-cam footage they may have captured and call us on 101 with any information. The reference number is 1456 02/03/25.”

A spokesperson for the NI Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 21:20 on Sunday 2 March, following reports of a road traffic collision in the Willaim Street area of Lurgan.

One emergency crew was despatached to the incident. “Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken

to Craigavon Area Hospital by Ambulance,” she said.