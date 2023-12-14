Pedestrian crossing facilities at a busy Lurgan/Craigavon junction is being considered by the Department for Infrastructure following a crash recently involving a woman and two children.

However calls from Sinn Féin for the Department to improve safety for drivers at the Meadowbrook and Tullygally East Road junction with the Old Portadown Road Lurgan have been knocked back with the DfI saying it didn’t ‘meet the threshold for the provision of remedial measures’.

Emergency services including the NI Ambulance Service, the Air Ambulance NI and the PSNI attended a serious road traffic collision on the Tullygally Road East, Craigavon at the crossroads junction with Meadowbrook and the Old Portadown Road, Lurgan, Co Armagh.

Three people were taken to hospital after a collision involving pedestrians and a vehicle on the Tullygally East Road on December 6 this year with local people, particularly in the Meadowbrook estate calling for more to be done to thwart accidents.

Councillor Jude Mallon said that the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) Roads needs to do more to ensure safety at a busy Craigavon road junction.

Cllr Mallon said: “Sinn Féin has made repeated calls to DfI Roads and I am again calling again on them to look at taking measures to improve safety for drivers and pedestrians at the Meadowbrook junction.

"There have been numerous accidents at this crossroads in the past, and last week saw an incident involving a woman and two young children. Thankfully, there were no serious injuries sustained, but this could have been much worse.

"It yet again demonstrates the need for safety measures to be enhanced and implemented and ensure that this particular junction is securely navigable for drivers and pedestrians."

A DfI spokesperson said: “The junction at Tullygally East Road, Old Portadown Road and Meadowbrook in Craigavon has previously been assessed but did not meet the threshold for the provision of collision remedial measures. A review of the most recent injury collision data has not changed the previous outcome. The Department will review any information made available by the PSNI after they have completed any necessary investigations into the most recent incident. However, the Department will take forward an assessment for pedestrian crossing facilities.