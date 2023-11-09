Permanent Secretary visits new flood water rescue facility at Fire and Rescue Cookstown base
and live on Freeview channel 276
The visit to the 65 acre site was to mark the completion of the Flood Water Rescue Facility and note the significant progress of the build to date, eight months from completion.
Investment in LDC Cookstown is a Northern Ireland Executive flagship project and represents the largest capital build ever undertaken by NIFRS. The facilities will revolutionise how NIFRS trains and develops its people, to protect everyone in Northern Ireland.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Permanent Secretary, Peter May commented: "The key role played by NIFRS, alongside other partner agencies in responding to recent flood incidents underlines the importance of this new training facility.
“It will be a gamechanger for training Firefighters, giving them the skills they need when dealing with such situations in reality, making a real difference and saving lives.
“I was very impressed by the progress here at the new Learning & Development Centrein Cookstown and commend the teams involved.”
Jay Colville, Chair of NIFRS Board said: “I would like to thank the Permanent Secretary and Departmental colleagues for their continued support for this visionary facility.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"Designed as a premier training hub for Firefighters and emergency service personnel, the Flood Water Rescue Facility is a testament to our unwavering commitment in ensuring the safety and wellbeing of people in the face of water-related emergencies.
"Collaboratively, we are creating a safe and effective Fire & Rescue Service capable of responding, not just to today’s challenges, but the challenges we face in the future.”