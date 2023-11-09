Permanent Secretary visits new flood water rescue facility at Fire and Rescue Cookstown base

Peter May, Permanent Secretary at the Department of Health (DoH), recently joined Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) at the site of their new Learning & Development Centre (LDC) outside Cookstown.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The visit to the 65 acre site was to mark the completion of the Flood Water Rescue Facility and note the significant progress of the build to date, eight months from completion.

Investment in LDC Cookstown is a Northern Ireland Executive flagship project and represents the largest capital build ever undertaken by NIFRS. The facilities will revolutionise how NIFRS trains and develops its people, to protect everyone in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Permanent Secretary, Peter May commented: "The key role played by NIFRS, alongside other partner agencies in responding to recent flood incidents underlines the importance of this new training facility.

Pictured from left: SRO ACFRO Aidan Jennings, Peter May Permanent Secretary DoH, Damien Gill Felix O’Hare contractors). Credit: Submitted

“It will be a gamechanger for training Firefighters, giving them the skills they need when dealing with such situations in reality, making a real difference and saving lives.

“I was very impressed by the progress here at the new Learning & Development Centrein Cookstown and commend the teams involved.”

Jay Colville, Chair of NIFRS Board said: “I would like to thank the Permanent Secretary and Departmental colleagues for their continued support for this visionary facility.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Designed as a premier training hub for Firefighters and emergency service personnel, the Flood Water Rescue Facility is a testament to our unwavering commitment in ensuring the safety and wellbeing of people in the face of water-related emergencies.