Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Planning permission for 14 new homes outside Ballyclare was granted at a meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee.

The proposal is for 10 semi-detached and four detached houses with garages at Templepatrick Road in the vicinity of Hanson’s Hall residential development.

Initially, the council’s planning department’s recommendation had been to refuse permission “related to amenity concerns and more specifically the concerns of overlooking between two of the proposed dwellings”, the committee was told.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planning officer Joanne McKendry informed the committee amended plans include “an increased separation distance, an increase in height of a boundary fence and address previous concerns of overlooking”. She indicated that a dwelling on the site is to be demolished.

The proposed site at Templepatrick Road. Pic supplied by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

A report to the committee said: “It is considered that the amended scheme to include the enhanced separation distance and boundary treatment would be sufficient to mitigate any significant detrimental impact from overlooking at the proposed dwellings. Given that this amenity concern was the only proposed reason for refusal, it is recommended that the amended scheme shall now be recommended for approval. The design and lay-out respects the surrounding context and will not result in any unacceptable adverse impacts in relation to amenity. Adequate public and private open space has been provided; adequate and appropriate provision has been made for parking. There are no overriding concerns in relation to flooding.”

The recommendation to grant planning permission was proposed by Threemilewater DUP Cllr Sam Flanagan and seconded by party colleague Airport Ald. Matthew Magill.