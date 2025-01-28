Peter and Loughlin Devlin Killylea road tragedy: PSNI want to speak to occupants of two vehicles 'who may have important information'
Officers want to speak to the occupants of two vehicles who may be able to assist with their inquiries into the fatal crash which took place on Friday, December 27.
Peter Devlin, 63, and his son Loughlin, 28, – both from the Tynan area - died at the scene of the collision involving a dark grey Audi and a black Mercedes.outside the village of Killylea.
Four others, including a baby, were taken to hospital for medical treatment. One of the women sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital.
A 32-year-old man has been charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, and one count of causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving.
Inspector Cherith Adair from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “As part of our ongoing investigations, we would like to speak with the occupants of a white or light coloured Nissan Qashqai SUV type vehicle or similar travelling toward Killylea from the direction of Armagh at approximately 12.40pm on Friday, December 27.
"We would also like to speak with a male and female, who were occupants of a dark-coloured people carrier type vehicle, who stopped at the scene.
"We believe these people have important information that may be able to assist with our enquiries.
"Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries. You can call 101 and quote reference 740 of 27/12/24 or report online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/."
