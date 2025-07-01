Peter Kelly: collision claims life of scrambler rider in second road tragedy within 24-hour period in Newtownards area
Peter Kelly, from the Newtownards area, died following the incident on the Comber Road on Monday, June 30.
Inspector Cherith Adair, of the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit, stated: “Around 7.25pm, we received a report of a single-vehicle road traffic collision involving a scrambler. The rider of the scrambler sadly died as a result of injuries sustained.
“Enquiries are continuing, and anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam or other footage which could assist with our investigation, is asked to contact Collision Investigation Unit detectives via 101, quoting reference number 1558 of 30/06/25.”
The Comber Road, which was closed for a number of hours, has since reopened to traffic.
A collision on the Portaferry Road on Sunday (June 29), claimed the life of motorcyclist Philip McClelland (36), also from the Newtownards area.
