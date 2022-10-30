The latest statistics from the Consumer Council, which conducts a weekly price check, show that the average price of diesel per litre in Northern Ireland is now 186.2p – a rise of just under three pence per litre from last week.

They also reveal that the average price of diesel is now at the highest it has been since July.

There is a variation of price at forecourts in towns across Northern Ireland, with motorists having to fork out most in Newry, where the average price is 194.9p per litre. By comparison, the cheapest average price is in Belfast at 183p.

Petrol prices are also on the rise this week, with the average price in Northern Ireland of 163.2p – up 162.1p from last week.

