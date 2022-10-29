The Consumer Council's weekly price check shows that the average price of 900 litres of oil is now £826.89, a drop of more than £50 in a week and nearly £100 over the past fortnight.

The highest average price for the same quantity of oil was in March – shortly after the Ukraine war started – when householders had to fork out an eye-watering £1,181.

While this week’s prices show a welcome downturn, it is still worth shopping around for the best deal as many suppliers will deliver further afield at no extra cost.The Consumer Council figures also show a difference between Northern Ireland’s local council areas.

The highest average price for 300 litres this week is £293.70 in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon while the lowest average price of £282.47 was found in Mid and East Antrim.

When it comes to 500 litres, residents of Newry city, Mourne and Down are paying £473.15 while the average price in Antrim in Newtownabbey is £457.40.

The highest average cost of 900 litres is currently £839.70 in Derry City and Strabane while the lowest is £812.57 in Antrim and Newtownabbey.