Missing person Philip Porter. Photo provided by the PSNI

Police are appealing to business owners in Moira to check their premises for missing person Philip Porter.

Police, who are growing increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of 46-year-old Philip, has also issued a new photograph of him as they also appeal to residents and motorists to help with their enquiries.

Sergeant Jones said: “Philip was last seen on the Lurgan Road of Moira at around 2:15am on Thursday 5th December.

"He is described as 5”7 in height, with grey coloured hair and of slim build. He was last seen wearing navy blue trousers, a dark coloured jacket and a green and black shirt.

Philip Porter. Photo: provided by PSNI

“We are asking business owners in Moira to check their yards, store rooms and premises as well as residents checking their sheds and outbuildings.

"Police would ask motorists who were travelling in the Moira and Magheralin areas at around 2:15am on Thursday 5th December, to review any dashcam footage they may have available that may be able to assist with our enquiries.

“Philip had also made reference to travelling to the Mourne Mountains so anyone in that area and believe they may have seen Philip, should contact police.

“If anyone has any information which may assist with our enquiries, they should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 438 05/12/24.”