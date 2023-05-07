A planning application has been submitted by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council to its planning department for a £4.5m public realm scheme in Glengormley town centre.

Improvements will include the resurfacing of footpaths and new roadside kerbs; tree planting; feature lighting; railings and walls; street furniture as well as realignment of pedestrian crossings and parking areas.

These are earmarked for land adjacent to 242-382 Antrim Road, 1-29 and 2-36 Ballyclare Road, the Lilian Bland Community Park, 2-6 Hightown Road, 2-4 and 1-17 Farmley Road, 1-3 Carnmoney Road, 170-178 and 167 Church Road, Farrier Court, 1 Glenwell Road, 1-3 Church Way and the Tramsway Centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The public realm scheme is expected to be completed by August 2025. It is part of a £17.4m regeneration of the town centre funded by the UK Levelling Up Fund, Department for Communities and borough council.

Glengormley improvements will include the resurfacing of footpaths and new roadside kerbs.

The council has been working with the owners of the units from Creative Tiles to the Movie House at Glenwell Road to upgrade the shop fronts and introduce new signage which is in place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A three-storey flagship office complex has been given the go-ahead on the site of the adjacent former PSNI station. The £7m development will provide workspace, communal space, meeting/conference facilities, catering, showering facilities, parking and landscaping.

The council’s vision is to “create an entrepreneurial hub with modern, accessible and affordable space on offer to new start-up businesses and entrepreneurs”.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross, said previously: “These improvements works will provide a massive boost for Glengormley town centre by creating a more visually attractive and welcoming environment for shoppers and residents to enjoy.”

Advertisement

Advertisement