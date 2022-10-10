The Presentation Primary School has had approval for a two storey extension to the rear of the school and internal refurbishment of the existing building.

Alliance Party MLA Eóin Tennyson MLA said: “The approval of this planning application for Presentation Primary School will come as welcome news to families of children attending the school as well as the wider community.

The Presentation Convent in Thomas St, Portadown, Co Armagh. Photo courtesy of Google.

"The two story extension will add much needed space and flexibility for this growing school.

"I will be writing to the Education Minister encouraging the department to put plans in place to begin construction as soon as possible so that the school can reap the benefits of this approval.”

The Planning Service said the approval is for additional classrooms and bathroom facilities as well as other additional facilities.