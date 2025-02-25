Plans continue for Spring festival to help Ardboe Parish Church fund

St Colman’s Parish Community Group based on Ballymaguire Road in Ardboe, run a variety of classes and activities throughout the year.

Their next event is a Spring Festival which includes a Big Breakfast being held in Ardboe Parish Church Hall on Saturday March 1 from 9am-12pm.

It is 10 years since the last Big Breakfast was hosted.

As well as a big fry up there is also live music to get those toes tapping, some kids entertainment, Rickety Wheel and raffle with a great range of prizes – something for the whole family.

Members of St Colman’s Parish Community Group prepare for the Spring Festival event including Big Breakfast. Credit: Supplied

The event is free but voluntary donations can be made towards Ardboe Parish Church Building Fund.

Everyone is welcome if you haven’t been to any of the groups events before. The Festival will provide an opportunity for the local community and those from further afield to come together to enjoy a morning full of food, fun and friendship. Organisers are grateful to Mid Ulster District Council for financial support.