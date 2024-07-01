Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans for a community electric vehicle centre in Coleraine have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The planning application, for construction of the Grow to Go Community EV Centre, at 5 Somerset Road, was recently submitted to the council’s planning portal.

The application also includes provision of an “autism sensory area, café, health and wellbeing area, gym and admin area with external forecourt for electric vehicle performance charging points” as well as car park lighting and associated car parking and site work.

A supporting statement said the centre was “a unique and much-needed facility that serves both the local community and the country as a whole”.

“The centre features state-of-the-art, high-performance chargers that provide fast charging for up to 30 electric vehicles,” the statement added. “Working off-grid to minimise the already oversubscribed grid in Northern Ireland, it meets a need rather than a want.”

“Positioned inside the centre, a café with autism sensory room caters to EV chargers, additional needs families, and the local community.

“The café features an autism-friendly design that is bright and inviting for everyone. It also has a sensory room in the corner where families can use the facility, catch up with friends, and find some respite.

“The funded autism therapy room has state-of-the-art equipment, along with an in-house therapist paid for by the centre, for the local community to avail themselves of and receive help. Along with the therapy room, families can use the swim spa and sauna setup for sensory therapy.

“The gym will be a boxercise pod system that will make training more accessible than ever. The pod will have all the equipment needed to meet everyone’s needs without having to walk from station to station, making it more time-efficient.

“You can complete a full workout while waiting for your car to charge, and each program can be timed for how long your charge will take.

“This mindset change means that you don’t have to charge at home when you can go to the centre, work out, get a full charge, and be ready to start the day without the need to install a charger at home."