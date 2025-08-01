Upgrade plans for a World War II heavy anti-aircraft (HAA) gun battery at Magilligan have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

A battery is a military installation equipped with heavy guns specifically designed to defend against aircraft, particularly enemy bombers.

The recently-submitted planning application is seeking permission for a visitors’ car park, picnic area, access path, and repairs to the gun emplacement structures and control bunker.

An accompanying Design and Access Statement noted that the battery, located on the south west of Point Road, has scheduled monument status.

Plans have been submitted to Causeway Coast and Glens Council to upgrade the gun battery at Magilligan. Credit IWM

The Statement added: “The site comprises four gun emplacements arranged in an arc around a central command bunker. It has remained within Ministry of Defence lands since World War II with little or no intervention.

“The structures remain reasonably intact, though suffering from typical structural defects. The overall aim of this project is to stabilise the existing structures with minimal impact on the character and to facilitate public access and interpretation.”