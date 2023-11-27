Plans underway to rebuild Moylinn Footbridge in Craigavon which was dismantled due to structural concerns
At a recent meeting of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, officers from the Department for Infrastructure revealed it had been liaising with Planning officials regarding the building of a new footbridge.
The Department is ‘tabling an indicative shape of bridge which would allow their planning application to be submitted’.
"They had a procurement slot in February/March 2024 to put a tender out for the contract, but that would be subject to planning approval, land issues and most importantly, funding. They would need to get funding clearance in advance of the next financial year to be able proceed with that procurement.
"However, the intention was clearly to go ahead with the scheme and there was sufficient information to put a business case together. It was a strategic link to the national cycle network, so they were committed to getting this bridge back up again.”