Plans are underway to rebuild the Moylinn Footbridge in Craigavon which was dismantled due to structural concerns earlier this year.

At a recent meeting of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, officers from the Department for Infrastructure revealed it had been liaising with Planning officials regarding the building of a new footbridge.

The Department is ‘tabling an indicative shape of bridge which would allow their planning application to be submitted’.

"They had a procurement slot in February/March 2024 to put a tender out for the contract, but that would be subject to planning approval, land issues and most importantly, funding. They would need to get funding clearance in advance of the next financial year to be able proceed with that procurement.