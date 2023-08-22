Register
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

Platinum celebrations for Newtownabbey couple

Friends and family gathered on August 19 to celebrate the platinum wedding anniversary of Roughfort couple, Bobby and Sylvia Johnston.
By Russell Keers
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 11:13 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 11:13 BST

The happy couple, who have lived in the area for most of their married life, were wed in Templepatrick Presbyterian in 1953.

Bobby, who worked for McLaughlin and Harvey and Sylvia, who worked in Sinclairs, have three children, five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Read More
Year 14 cohort ‘excellent role models’ at Abbey Community College
Bobby and Sylvia Johnston celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on August 19. (Contributed).Bobby and Sylvia Johnston celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on August 19. (Contributed).
Bobby and Sylvia Johnston celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on August 19. (Contributed).

Their neighbours Jane and Jim McClelland hosted an afternoon tea party to help mark their special milestone with their daughter and three grandchildren attending.

Jane explained the Johnston’s secret to a long and happy marriage is “Bobby would say Sylvia's the boss!” adding: “I think it's because they still love each other dearly after all these years.”

Congratulating them, Jane said: “They've been our neighbours for 22 years and we love them like family. We just hope their day was as special as they are. A telegram from the King arrived on the big day and they were pleased as punch.”

Related topics:NewtownabbeyMcLaughlin