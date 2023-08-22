Platinum celebrations for Newtownabbey couple
The happy couple, who have lived in the area for most of their married life, were wed in Templepatrick Presbyterian in 1953.
Bobby, who worked for McLaughlin and Harvey and Sylvia, who worked in Sinclairs, have three children, five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Their neighbours Jane and Jim McClelland hosted an afternoon tea party to help mark their special milestone with their daughter and three grandchildren attending.
Jane explained the Johnston’s secret to a long and happy marriage is “Bobby would say Sylvia's the boss!” adding: “I think it's because they still love each other dearly after all these years.”
Congratulating them, Jane said: “They've been our neighbours for 22 years and we love them like family. We just hope their day was as special as they are. A telegram from the King arrived on the big day and they were pleased as punch.”