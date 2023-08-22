Friends and family gathered on August 19 to celebrate the platinum wedding anniversary of Roughfort couple, Bobby and Sylvia Johnston.

The happy couple, who have lived in the area for most of their married life, were wed in Templepatrick Presbyterian in 1953.

Bobby, who worked for McLaughlin and Harvey and Sylvia, who worked in Sinclairs, have three children, five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Bobby and Sylvia Johnston celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on August 19. (Contributed).

Their neighbours Jane and Jim McClelland hosted an afternoon tea party to help mark their special milestone with their daughter and three grandchildren attending.

Jane explained the Johnston’s secret to a long and happy marriage is “Bobby would say Sylvia's the boss!” adding: “I think it's because they still love each other dearly after all these years.”