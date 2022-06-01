Platinum Jubilee presentation for centenarian Jill Connolly

Councillor Richard Holmes visited The Cottage Care Home in Coleraine on May 27th to help Jill celebrate the milestone, presenting her with a bespoke glass paperweight.

Extending his best wishes, the Mayor said: “This was a very special occasion for Jill, her family and all those who care for her. I am very pleased to have been a part of her celebrations through our Platinum Jubilee civic gift scheme. Jill is an inspiration to all of us, and I greatly enjoyed my time with her.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I want to thank her, and everyone at the care home, for their very warm welcome. As Mayor, it is an honour to take part in engagements like this and I’m very pleased that we are honouring our oldest residents in this way as part of our Jubilee programme.”

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes, was delighted to present Jilly Connolly with a special gift as part of the Council’s Platinum Jubilee civic gift initiative. Pictured is Jill’s son Evan

The civic gift initiative will also recognise those celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary in 2022 while all new-born babies will receive a special certificate as well as a teddy bear for those on February 6, 2022 (the date of Queen Elizabeth II’s accession) to during the month of June.

Anyone who knows someone with a 100th birthday or 70th wedding anniversary this year is asked to email [email protected]

Parents or carers do not need to contact Council directly to receive a certificate or teddy bear (if eligible). he gifts will be offered during the birth registration process. If anyone has already registered their baby, a Council officer will contact automatically in due course.

These civic gifts form part of Council’s wider range of programmes to mark Her Majesty’s historic 70-year reign. For further details on this programme visit: www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/platinumjubilee