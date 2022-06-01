Five Things To Do in Causeway Coast & Glens this weekend...

1. 113th Ballymoney Show

If you fancy a fun day out for all the family, head to Ballymoney Showgrounds for the 113th Ballymoney Show this Friday and Saturday, June 3 and 4.

In addition to the 100+ trade stands, more than 1,000 animals are being judged on the Saturday – including horses and ponies, cattle, sheep, goats and poultry. Home Industries and local schools also provide nearly 2,000 entries with some magnificent displays on offer.

There will be a Dog & Pet Show on the Friday evening; also on the Friday night there will be YFC football competitions and tug of war.

There will be floral and cookery demonstrations and cookery competitions in the Food Village, alongside artisan food and craft stands selling local produce, as well as musical entertainment over the two days.

Visit the children’s workshops as well as the usual face painting, puppet shows, children’s fancy dress, Bonny Baby competitions and bouncy castles.

Running from 3-9pm on Friday and 9am-4pm on Saturday, find full details via Ballymoney Show Facebook page.

2. Causeway Coast Ford Fair

The West Strand green in Portrush plays host to the Causeway Coast Ford Fair this Sunday, June 5.

The Fair is now in its 13th year.

The Ford Fair is one of the largest static Ford displays in the country - over 300 Vintage, Classic and Moderns Fords are on display, with over 11,000 spectators coming along to enjoy the family day out.

A wide range of trade stands are also available on the day for visitors to browse.

This year’s charity partner is the RNLI. Check out the Ford Fair’s Facebook page for more information.

3. Queen’s Jubilee beacons

There is a longstanding tradition of celebrating royal Jubilees, weddings and coronations by lighting beacons.

On Thursday, June 2 at 9.45pm, beacons will be lit in The Diamond, Coleraine, Townhead Street Car Park, Ballymoney, Drumceatt Square, Limavady and in the grounds of Holy Trinity Church, Ballycastle.

Ballycastle – Holy Trinity Church grounds with refreshments in Ramoan Parish Centre from 8pm and performances from Ramoan Church Choir from 9.15pm.

Ballymoney – Townhead Street Car Park with refreshments in the Royal British Legion from 8.30pm.

Coleraine – The Diamond with entertainment by the Coleraine Community Choir from 9pm.

Limavady – Drumceatt Square with entertainment from the Roe Valley Singers from 9pm.

For further information email [email protected] or go to www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/platinumjubilee.

4. Major art exhibition and sale in Portrush

Portstewart based artist Adrian Margey has just returned from his first showing of work in the USA.

Well known for his contemporary and traditional depictions of the Irish landscape, Adrian was invited by the Washington Ireland Program to exhibit his work at its ‘Journey through Ireland’ event on May 11 in downtown Washington DC in a venue overlooking The White House.

Now back on home soil, Adrian is preparing for a joint exhibition with his wife and fellow artist Evana Bjourson.

The exciting showcase opens this Thursday evening (June 2) running from 6pm - 9pm at the Portrush Atlantic Hotel and continues Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4 from 11am - 8pm and Sunday, June 5 from 11am - 6pm.

Admission to the exhibition is free.

More details can be found on the artists’ websites: www.adrianmargey.com and www.evanabjoursonart.com. Alternatively please telephone the Margey & Bjourson Studio Portrush on 07841593762 for more information.

5. ‘Off-Kilter’ poetry launch

This Thursday, June 2, the Riverside Theatre, Coleraine, hosts an evening of poetry to launch Stephanie Conn’s third poetry collection, Off-Kilter.

A poet, researcher and teacher, Stephanie’s The Woman on the Other Side was shortlisted for the Shine/Strong Award for best first collection.

Copeland’s Daughter was selected by Billy Collins as winner of the Poetry Business Competition. Conn’s prizes include the inaugural Seamus Heaney Award for New Writing and the Yeovil Poetry Prize.

Conn has read her work locally, nationally and internationally. Stephanie will be a 2023 resident artist at the Centre Culturel Irlandais in Paris.

