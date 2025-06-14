‘Please help us make his last journey a memorable one': family of missing Larne man Gary Patterson plan funeral after body is found

By Valerie Martin
Published 14th Jun 2025, 12:53 BST

The family of a Larne man whose body was found eight months after he went missing, are preparing to lay him to rest after a funeral in the town he loved.

Gary Patterson was last seen on CCTV leaving his flat in the Priory Gardens area of the town on October 12, 2024.

The 45-year-old was reported missing by his family and numerous search operations involving multiple agencies sought to locate him. Posters bearing Gary’s image were put up in many locations in the hope that they might jog someone’s memory and lead to his safe recovery.

Sadly, Gary’s brother, Simon Patterson, broke the news on Tuesday, June 10 that a body had been found.

Gary Patterson. Picture: released by PSNIplaceholder image
Gary Patterson. Picture: released by PSNI

“It breaks my heart to have to announce the passing of my brother Gary Patterson. His body was found off the Ballyrobert Road, Crawfordsburn hidden down at the bottom of a steep bank in a stream,” he wrote in a social media post.

"He will never be forgotten. The funeral will be in Larne, the place he loved.”

Police issued a statement a few days later saying that, following a post-mortem examination, they could confirm that human remains recovered from a river in the Ballyrobert Road area of Crawfordsburn in Co Down on Saturday, June 7, is that of the missing man.

Detective Inspector Lyttle said: “Our thoughts are with Gary’s family at this sad time, and we express our heartfelt condolences to them.

"We would also like to thank the public for all of their assistance throughout this difficult time with searches and subsequent enquiries.”

Simon Patterson confirmed arrangements to lay his brother to rest have now been made.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, June 20 at EW Ramsey & Son Funeral Directors, Upper Main Street, Larne at 12.30pm.

"Gary will then have his final walk through Larne (the place he loved), then up to the crematorium at Doagh Road, Newtownabbey,” he said.

"We would like to invite friends and family afterwards to the Curran Court Hotel in Larne.

"Please help us make Gary’s last journey a memorable one. Everyone welcome.”

