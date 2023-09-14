Plenty going on at popular Kilcronaghan Vintage Rally and Family Fun Day

Would you enjoy wandering through a display of around 200 vintage cars, tractors, motorbikes and stationary engines?

Maybe your preference is to listen to the songs from the showband era or browse through dozens of craft displays, home produce stalls and car boot displays.

Are you really proud of your pet dog? Does it have the waggiest tail? At the 18th annual Kilcronaghan Vintage Rally and Family Fun Day on Saturday September 23, all those interests and much, much more will be catered for.

In almost two decades there has never been so much variety, or so much advance interest. The hugely popular Country singer and yodeller, Kenny Archer, has been a long-time friend of this event.

The 18th annual Kilcronaghan Vintage Rally and Family Fun Day will take place on Saturday September 23. Credit: Contributed

He will be bringing along another special guest, so country music fans and jiving enthusiasts will be in for a real treat. This year the conference hall will be packed to capacity with craft stalls, while outside there will be the family dog show, the scarecrow competition, the Highland dancers, the bouncy castle and the barbecue.

An airfryer cookery demonstration will also feature this year, and a raffle and creamed teas will be available throughout the day. There will be many health and wellbeing information stands attending on the day, such as NICHI, RNID, Consumer Council, USPCA, Translink, Dementia Mid-Ulster, Cookstown Women’s Resource Centre and many more.

For more details of everything that’s planned please contact the Centre (79627826, or pm Kilcronaghan facebook or message 07821963749). Vintage exhibitors will be given a complimentary light lunch and a small souvenir. All exhibitors and stall holders are advised to arrive early – certainly before 11am when all the activities will begin at 10 Rectory Road, Tobermore, BT45 5QP.

Lots of free parking space will be available, event admission is £5 and the organisers appeal to everyone to not park on the roadsides. The huge site is ideally suited for an event such as this.