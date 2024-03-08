Plenty of things going on to celebrate Mother's Day in Cookstown, Dungannon and Magherafelt

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Across Mid Ulster restaurants and hotels will be working flat out on Sunday to make 'Mother's Day' one to remember and look back on with fond memories.

Cookstown's Glenavon House Hotel has been running a Mother's Day competition for an overnight stay for two at the hotel with £100 to spend at Menarys which has been extremely popular.

The lucky winners are expected to be named shortly. There's also lunch and afternoon tea available at the hotel on the day.

Florists are very colourful at this time of year as Mother's Day fast approaches. Credit: Carlos Lujan/Europa Press via Getty Images)

The Royal Hotel in Cookstown are offering a Mother's Day Evening Menu on Sunday with a delicious range of main courses.

Ardtara Country House near Upperlands says it is the "perfect choice your special celebration" and offers lunch, afternoon tea and dinner - or an overnight stay - to visitors.

Corick House Hotel and Spa is holding a special celebration on Sunday - 'a day to toast all the special figures in our lives' with Mother's Day lunch and an afternoon filled with activities including live music.

The Inn Castledawson is also pulling out the stops to make Mother's Day special with Sunday lunch and afternoon tea.

Cupcake display on Mother's Day. Credit: Getty Images

Remember to book your place at the dining table because places are filling up fast at all the above mentioned venues.

Florist shops in Cookstown and Magherafelt are incredibly colourful at this time of the year with a huge selection of bouquets ranging in price for sale.

Local gift shops and card shops are also gearing up for a busy few days as the search for that 'special something' intensifies.

If you are stuck for a gift idea a Mid Ulster Gift Card is worth considering as it supports local high streets and main streets.

The card is valid in more than 200 local, independent businesses, and gives you great choice, from food to fashion. Further details are available from the Mid Ulster District Council website.

A number of activities are also taking place across the Mid Ulster Council area to coincide with the occasion.

At the Burnavon Theatre in Cookstown there's a Mother's Day Boxed Framed Artwork Activity. Suitable for ages 8+

What better way for a child to express their love on Mother's Day than to create their very own special personalised framed sentiments.

Using colourful die-cut shapes i.e. hearts for love, flowers for a garden, each child will design and create their own picture selecting their own message to add to their own unique artwork before it is presented in a box frame to take home.

This event is taking place as part of the Mid Ulster Arts Showcase which will run from March 1-31.

At Hill of The O'Neill & Ranfurly House in Dungannon for a Mother's Day Crafted Glass Workshop with Lina Morgan from A Misty Kind of Blue, which is also part of the Arts Showcase.

Why not show your mum some love this Mother's Day with a colourful hanging mobile. You can lovingly paint acrylic discs and shapes with glass paint that will then be artfully attached to a golden hoop with aluminium wire - create a unique decoration handmade with love!