Police have appealed for information on the whereabouts of Raymond Blair. CREDIT PSNI

The PSNI have issued an appeal for information on a man who was last seen at Ballymoney train station.

Police say they are concerned about 41-year-old Raymond Blair from the Ballymoney area.

Raymond is described as 5ft 8in, medium build, bald and wearing glasses. Raymond was last seen wearing a cream zip up jacket, white top, grey jeans and black shoes. He was also carrying a black backpack.

He was last seen at Ballymoney Train Station at 9:28am on Monday, October 27.

Anyone who may have seen Raymond or know of his whereabouts is asked to contact Police on 101 and quote reference number 778 28/10/25.