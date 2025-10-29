Police appeal for information on missing man Raymond Blair last seen at Ballymoney train station
The PSNI have issued an appeal for information on a man who was last seen at Ballymoney train station.
Police say they are concerned about 41-year-old Raymond Blair from the Ballymoney area.
Raymond is described as 5ft 8in, medium build, bald and wearing glasses. Raymond was last seen wearing a cream zip up jacket, white top, grey jeans and black shoes. He was also carrying a black backpack.
He was last seen at Ballymoney Train Station at 9:28am on Monday, October 27.
Anyone who may have seen Raymond or know of his whereabouts is asked to contact Police on 101 and quote reference number 778 28/10/25.