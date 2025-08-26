Police say they were carrying out ‘welfare’ checks after Sinn Fein criticism of PSNI visits to some foreign nationals in Portadown at the weekend.

It is understood a social media post prompted a call to the PSNI from a ‘reporting person’ who had raised concerns and the police decided to attend a number of properties in Portadown ‘to check on their welfare’.

Obins Street, Portadown, Co Armagh.

It is understood the original social media post, which alerted a reporting person to contact police, has since been removed by the author.

Tensions in Portadown have been high in recent months. In June there were riots sparked by similar tensions and riots in Ballymena.

Sinn Féin representatives John O’Dowd MLA and Councillor Paul Duffy raised ‘serious concerns’ following reports that PSNI officers carried out ‘unannounced visits’ to apartments in the Obins Street area and other parts of Portadown on Saturday evening around 8pm.

They said ‘residents reported that officers demanded to see passports, asked if the properties were HMOs (Houses in Multiple Occupation), and questioned how long people had lived at the addresses’. John O’Dowd MLA said: “It’s very worrying that two PSNI officers were calling to apartments in Obins Street and other areas of Portadown on a Saturday night, demanding to see residents’ passports and asking if the properties were HMOs.

“This is unacceptable policing, and someone must be held accountable for giving these orders.

“We are seeing a concerning increase in racially motivated incidents in this area, and the actions of the PSNI risk fuelling further fear and division.”

Sinn Fein Councillor Paul Duffy added: “Many of the residents affected are long-term members of the community who have lived and worked in the area for years. They do not deserve this kind of harassment.

“Racism has no place in our society, and it must be stamped out at every level.

"Sinn Féin is calling on the PSNI to explain the basis for these visits, who authorised them, and whether proper procedures were followed."

A PSNI spokesperson said: “On Friday, 22nd August, police received a report regarding a social media post which referred to residential addresses in Portadown.

"Although no offences had been committed, the content of the post caused concern to the reporting person.

"On Saturday, 23rd August, neighbourhood policing officers called with residents at a number of the properties in order to check on their welfare.”

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Gary McCullough said: "Our officers provided crime prevention advice to the residents. We work hard to ensure that everyone in our diverse community feels safe and respected.

"We will continue to work alongside community representatives and partner agencies to provide support and guidance to all those who chose to make Portadown their home."

DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley said: “Accusing the police of ‘racism’ for asking to see passports and checking if a house is an HMO is nothing more than ridiculous.

"Crying racism where it doesn’t exist only cheapens the word and distracts from real issues. The police were doing their job, plain and simple, and they deserve support - not baseless smears.”