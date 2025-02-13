Police ‘concerned’ over Adrianna Neill who was last seen in Newtownabbey

By The Newsroom
Published 13th Feb 2025, 16:39 BST
Adrianna Neill. Photo provided by PSNIplaceholder image
Adrianna Neill. Photo provided by PSNI
Police in Antrim and Newtownabbey say they are becoming concerned for Adrianna Neill.

Adrianna was last seen on Tuesday, February 11, when she said she was going to the Abbey centre, Newtownabbey.

In a statement, the PSNI added: “She is described as being 5'5, brown hair with blonde streaks, she was last seen wearing a cream tracksuit, black and white Nike dunks and a black puffer coat.

"If anyone knows of her whereabouts contact 101 and give reference number 478 of 13/02/25.

Related topics:NewtownabbeyAntrimPSNINike
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice