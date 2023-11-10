Register
Police confirm death of child after Larne ‘medical emergency’

Police remain at the scene of a sudden death in Larne this morning (Friday).
By The Newsroom
Published 10th Nov 2023, 11:01 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 11:05 GMT
In a statement following Thursday’s incident, the PSNI said: “Officers received a report yesterday afternoon of a medical emergency involving a child, at a property in the Loran Avenue area of the town. A child was taken to hospital, but sadly passed away.

"A post mortem will now be carried out today to determine the cause of death and enquiries remain ongoing. Until a post mortem is completed, we will not know the cause of death and would, therefore, urge people to refrain from speculation in relation to this death.”

PSNI officers in the Antiville area of Larne after a sudden death was reported on Thursday. Credit: PresseyePSNI officers in the Antiville area of Larne after a sudden death was reported on Thursday. Credit: Presseye
PSNI officers in the Antiville area of Larne after a sudden death was reported on Thursday. Credit: Presseye
Meanwhile, in a social media post Craigy Hill Presbyterian Church said: “By now, we have heard the sad reports of the death of a child in our community.

"We pray for the family, the street, Antiville, and our emergency services. Once again as a community we must deal with the trauma of losing a little one.”

