Police confirm death of child after Larne ‘medical emergency’
In a statement following Thursday’s incident, the PSNI said: “Officers received a report yesterday afternoon of a medical emergency involving a child, at a property in the Loran Avenue area of the town. A child was taken to hospital, but sadly passed away.
"A post mortem will now be carried out today to determine the cause of death and enquiries remain ongoing. Until a post mortem is completed, we will not know the cause of death and would, therefore, urge people to refrain from speculation in relation to this death.”
Meanwhile, in a social media post Craigy Hill Presbyterian Church said: “By now, we have heard the sad reports of the death of a child in our community.
"We pray for the family, the street, Antiville, and our emergency services. Once again as a community we must deal with the trauma of losing a little one.”