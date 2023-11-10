Police remain at the scene of a sudden death in Larne this morning (Friday).

In a statement following Thursday’s incident, the PSNI said: “Officers received a report yesterday afternoon of a medical emergency involving a child, at a property in the Loran Avenue area of the town. A child was taken to hospital, but sadly passed away.

"A post mortem will now be carried out today to determine the cause of death and enquiries remain ongoing. Until a post mortem is completed, we will not know the cause of death and would, therefore, urge people to refrain from speculation in relation to this death.”

PSNI officers in the Antiville area of Larne after a sudden death was reported on Thursday. Credit: Presseye

Meanwhile, in a social media post Craigy Hill Presbyterian Church said: “By now, we have heard the sad reports of the death of a child in our community.