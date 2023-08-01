Register
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

Police confirm name of female motorcyclist (35) who died in Markethill collision

Police have confirmed the name of a motorcyclist who died after a traffic collision on the Mowhan Road, near Markethill, last night (Monday).
By The Newsroom
Published 1st Aug 2023, 08:53 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 08:53 BST
Judith McMullan. Photo submitted by PSNIJudith McMullan. Photo submitted by PSNI
Judith McMullan. Photo submitted by PSNI

She was 35-year-old Judith McMullan, from the Whitecross area.

Police received a report of a collision involving a black Seat Leon car and a Harley Davidson motorcycle shortly before 7.45pm on Monday evening. Officers attended along with paramedics, but sadly, Judith, who had been riding the motorcycle, died from her injuries at the scene.

Read More
Two police officers injured after car rammed in ‘cowardly and reckless’ Crossmag...
Most Popular

Mowhan Road was closed overnight but has now re-opened and a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is underway.

Anyone with any information or who has dash-cam footage which could assist with the investigation is asked to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1904 31/07/23.

Related topics:PoliceMarkethill