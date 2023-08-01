Police have confirmed the name of a motorcyclist who died after a traffic collision on the Mowhan Road, near Markethill, last night (Monday).

Judith McMullan. Photo submitted by PSNI

She was 35-year-old Judith McMullan, from the Whitecross area.

Police received a report of a collision involving a black Seat Leon car and a Harley Davidson motorcycle shortly before 7.45pm on Monday evening. Officers attended along with paramedics, but sadly, Judith, who had been riding the motorcycle, died from her injuries at the scene.

Mowhan Road was closed overnight but has now re-opened and a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is underway.