Police issue appeal over missing teenagers last seen in Armagh
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Grace and Shannon were last seen together at approximately 8pm on Sunday 10th March on the Ballynahonemore Road, within the Ardmore Road area of Armagh.
"Grace is described as approximately 5’8” in height and slim build, with shoulder length black hair.
"Grace was last seen wearing blue tie dye trousers and matching top, a black jacket and black trainers.
"Shannon is described as approximately 5’4” in height and medium build, with shoulder length straight black hair.
"Shannon was last seen wearing blue tie dye trousers, a grey hoody, white trainers and carrying a small pink handbag.
“If you have any information about Grace’s whereabouts or you believe you may have seen her please contact Police on 101, quoting serial 23 – 11/03/24. Likewise if you have any information about Shannon’s whereabouts or believe you have seen her quote serial 24 – 11/03/24.”