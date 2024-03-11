Shannon Convey. Photo issued by PSNI

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Grace and Shannon were last seen together at approximately 8pm on Sunday 10th March on the Ballynahonemore Road, within the Ardmore Road area of Armagh.

"Grace is described as approximately 5’8” in height and slim build, with shoulder length black hair.

"Grace was last seen wearing blue tie dye trousers and matching top, a black jacket and black trainers.

Grace O’Neil. Photo issued by PSNI

"Shannon is described as approximately 5’4” in height and medium build, with shoulder length straight black hair.

"Shannon was last seen wearing blue tie dye trousers, a grey hoody, white trainers and carrying a small pink handbag.