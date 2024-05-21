Police 'keeping an open mind' as young man found lying unconscious on road in Magherafelt remains in hospital
A young man found lying on the roadway with a serious head injury at Magherafelt remains in hospital, say police.
They are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the man's injuries and say they are "keeping an open mind".
In his 20s, the man was discovered by police at Moneymore Road around 2.15am.
A PSNI spokesperson said: "Anyone with any information or dash-cam footage from the Moneymore Road area in the early hours of Monday 20th May to call 101 quoting 128 20/05/25."