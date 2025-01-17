Police reissue appeal for missing man last seen in Moira

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Detectives are reissuing their appeal for information from the public in relation to 46-year-old Philip Porter, who remains missing.

Detective Inspector Bell said: “Philip was last seen on the Lurgan Road in Moira at around 2.20am in the early hours of Thursday, December 5 last year.

“Philip is described as being approximately 5’7 in height, with grey coloured hair and of slim build. He was last seen wearing navy blue trousers, a navy coloured jacket and a green and black checked shirt.

“Philip also had on a navy hoodie with white toggles under his jacket and was wearing black high-top style trainers with beige soles.

Police have reissued their appeal for missing man Philip Porter, who was last seen in Moira in December. Pic credit: PSNI

“We are asking business owners in the Moira area to check their yards, store rooms and premises as well as asking residents to check their sheds, garages and any outbuildings including fixed security cameras which may have recorded the movements of Philip.

“To any motorists, were you travelling in the Moira and Magheralin areas between 2.15am and 6am on that Thursday, December 5 and did you notice a man matching Philip’s description? Please review any dash-cam footage you may have as this could greatly assist with our enquiries.

“Philip had also made reference to family about travelling to the Mourne Mountains, so if anyone is walking in that area and/or believes they may have seen Philip over the last number of weeks, please contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 438 05/12/24.”