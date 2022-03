Officers were called to Stoneyford Reservoir near Lisburn yesterday (Friday, March 11) in relation to a report in relation to a green Lexmoto Moped which appeared to have been dumped into the reservoir.

They have appealed to the owner or anyone who may be able to assist with identifying the owner of the moped, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 821 of 10/03/22.