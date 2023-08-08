Pomeroy Forest will be playing host to two upcoming events to showcase local talent, starting with a Youth Talent Contest due to take place on Saturday, August 19, at 7pm followed by a Variety Concert on Saturday, September 9, at 7pm.

Both these events will be outdoor events and will be held in the newly refurbished Courtyard in Pomeroy Forest. These activities form part of the Connecting Pomeroy project, supported by the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB), and led by Mid Ulster District Council.

The Youth Talent contest will provide opportunities for the young people in the Pomeroy area to highlight their skills in a variety of performance arts ie, music, song, dance, spoken word, comedy, or magic.

With valuable prizes up for grabs and with a keen interest shown to date, all other budding artistes and performers who are considering taking part are encouraged to contact Rosemary at Rural Action as soon as possible [email protected] or register online via the Pomeroy People and place Facebook page at to ensure that a full line up of competitors can be included.

A show case of local talent be held in the courtyard, Pomeroy forest during the summer months. Credit: Connect Pomeroy

Then on Saturday 9 th September at 7pm we will be celebrating the end of summer with a Variety Concert, again being held in the wonderful surroundings of Pomeroy Forest to showcase local acts and performances.

Michael Kelly from Rural Action who are responsible for the Community Engagement aspect of the Connecting Pomeroy project stated, “We are hoping that local community groups, schools, groups and individuals can all get involved and participate in these upcoming events which will showcase the wonderful talent that exists within the Pomeroy and surrounding area.

For further information on the upcoming events and to find out how to take part in any of these events visit the Pomeroy People and Place Facebook page or contact

Rosemary at the Rural Action office on (028) 8648 0900. The Connecting Pomeroy project is supported by the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).